Trina, Daidohant launch new load-bearing mounting solution for heavy snowfall

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has announced a novel load-bearing solution for areas with heavy snowfall.

Dubbed “PV Support,” the new mounting system solution was developed with Japanese mounting manufacturer Daidohant.

It relies on a reinforcing bracket conceived by Daidohant and is intended for use with Trina's modules.

“By attaching a special bar to the back of the module, it suppresses deformation of the panel due to the load of snow and reduces damage,” Trina said in a statement. “Solar panels can be installed safely even in areas with heavy snowfall, and the type of roofing material used is a seam-type folded plate roof.”

The company added that it conducted load tests with various solar modules, and the results showed that the new product “significantly improved” load-bearing capabilities.

“The new system is expected to reduce the risk of module damage in areas with heavy snowfall and improve the reliability of power generation systems,” the Chinese manufacturer concluded.