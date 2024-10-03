Batteries cheaper than new thermal plants for Brazil’s reserve grid capacity

Analyst Aurora Energy Research estimates battery storage systems cost 10% less than new combined cycle thermal power plants – and could be 29% cheaper. pv magazine spoke to Aurora’s Inês Gaspar about the figures.

Taxing BESS project components the same as solar panels would bring even more savings for Brazilian bill payers

Image: Engie

From ESS News

Aurora has estimated battery energy storage systems (BESS) now cost 10% less to provide reserve capacity for Brazil’s grid than new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants.

With that difference applying to projects constructed to reinforce Brazil’s grid from 2030 onwards, Aurora said BESS could be 29% cheaper if their components were subject to the same Brazilian tax regime as solar panels.

“In Brazil, 30% of the cost of installing storage is represented by taxes,” said Inês Gaspar, Aurora’s head of Latin America research. “In other countries we monitor, this is 5% to 10%.”

