Batteries cheaper than new thermal plants for Brazil’s reserve grid capacity

Taxing BESS project components the same as solar panels would bring even more savings for Brazilian bill payers

From ESS News

Aurora has estimated battery energy storage systems (BESS) now cost 10% less to provide reserve capacity for Brazil’s grid than new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants.

With that difference applying to projects constructed to reinforce Brazil’s grid from 2030 onwards, Aurora said BESS could be 29% cheaper if their components were subject to the same Brazilian tax regime as solar panels.

“In Brazil, 30% of the cost of installing storage is represented by taxes,” said Inês Gaspar, Aurora’s head of Latin America research. “In other countries we monitor, this is 5% to 10%.”

