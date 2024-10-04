Jakson Solar launches 630 W bifacial TOPCon PV modules

From pv magazine India
Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, a unit of Indian energy company Jakson Group, launched the Helia NXT R solar module series at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The n-type bifacial modules utilize rectangular 16-busbar n-type TOPCon cells and have an efficiency of up to 23.34%. “This technology enables the module to deliver a maximum power output ranging from 610 W to 630 W, ensuring high power generation along with enhanced mechanical strength and reliability, particularly suited for tough environments,” stated Jakson Solar.
The modules are built with 132 half-cut n-type TOPCon cells based on G12R rectangular wafers. The bifacialty factor is up to 85%. The modules measure 2,382 mm × 1,133 mm × 35/30 mm and weigh 34.5 kg.
The modules were launched in the presence of Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), along with board members of Jakson Group.
Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, MNRE, said, “The launch of new technologies like the Helia NXT R highlights the important strides being made in the renewable energy sector. Such innovations are essential for driving sustainable energy growth and supporting India’s clean energy goals.”
In a recent update, the company also unveiled plans to invest around INR 2,000 crore ($215.9 million) to establish a 2.5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility, as well as expand its solar module manufacturing capacity from 1.2 GW to 2 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.