Jakson Solar launches 630 W bifacial TOPCon PV modules

From pv magazine India

Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, a unit of Indian energy company Jakson Group, launched the Helia NXT R solar module series at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The n-type bifacial modules utilize rectangular 16-busbar n-type TOPCon cells and have an efficiency of up to 23.34%. “This technology enables the module to deliver a maximum power output ranging from 610 W to 630 W, ensuring high power generation along with enhanced mechanical strength and reliability, particularly suited for tough environments,” stated Jakson Solar.

The modules are built with 132 half-cut n-type TOPCon cells based on G12R rectangular wafers. The bifacialty factor is up to 85%. The modules measure 2,382 mm × 1,133 mm × 35/30 mm and weigh 34.5 kg.

The modules were launched in the presence of Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), along with board members of Jakson Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, MNRE, said, “The launch of new technologies like the Helia NXT R highlights the important strides being made in the renewable energy sector. Such innovations are essential for driving sustainable energy growth and supporting India’s clean energy goals.”

In a recent update, the company also unveiled plans to invest around INR 2,000 crore ($215.9 million) to establish a 2.5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility, as well as expand its solar module manufacturing capacity from 1.2 GW to 2 GW.