Reliance introduces bifacial heterojunction solar modules

From pv magazine India
Indian solar manufacturer Reliance New Energy Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has showcased a bifacial heterojunction (HJT) solar module at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The Pro-XL series features modules built with 144 half-cut bifacial HJT cells based on G12 wafers. The bifaciality factor is up to 91%.
It includes modules with an output ranging from 740 W to 760 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.5%. These products measure 2,597 mm × 1,305 mm × 30 mm and weigh 42 kg.
The Pro-L series also includes modules with outputs of 690-720 W and module efficiency of up to 23.1%. These are built with 132 half-cut G12 cells. They measure 2,386 mm × 1,305 mm × 30 mm and weigh 38.3 kg.
Key features of Pro-XL and Pro-L series modules are a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C and an annual degradation rate of 0.3%. The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 90.3% of the nominal output power.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.