Australian gas utility hits 10% renewable hydrogen blend milestone

From pv magazine Australia

Western Australian gas utility ATCO Australia has achieved a test network distribution blend of up to 10% renewable hydrogen, produced by a solar-powered electrolyzer, for 3,000 homes as part of its Hydrogen Community Blending Project (HCBP).

The Hydrogen Community Blending Project (HCBP) is a AUD 2.6 million ($1.7 million) initiative, building on successful blending tests from the Clean Energy Innovation Hub (CEIH) at ATCO's Jandakot operations center. The company uses solar, battery, and renewable hydrogen through electrolysis.

The CEIH’s Hydrogen Microgrid, launched in 2019, was partly funded by a AUD 1.79 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). It features 1,003 solar panels, with excess renewable energy from a 300 kW rooftop solar system producing hydrogen via a 260 kW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer.

Unused energy is stored in a 478 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), while pure green hydrogen is stored in a 30-bar high-pressure vessel for use as a blended fuel, a direct fuel for appliance testing, or backup power for a display home.

ATCO Australia Executive General Manager Gas Operations Russell Godsall said blending 10% into the gas network was a remarkable milestone.

“Since this project commenced, our team has worked closely with regulators in this new and evolving area for the gas industry, and the project really demonstrates the potential for other gases to play a vital role to play in Australia’s energy transition” Godsall said. “From a customer perspective the use of gas in their homes has been unchanged with the hydrogen blending having no impact to modern residential appliances.”

Godsall said the company has 100% hydrogen appliances in the ATCO demonstration hybrid home at Jandakot, where they are demonstrating renewable hydrogen’s role in the country’s energy transition.

ATCO Australia Chief Executive Officer John Ivulich said implementation of amendments to the National Gas Law and Rules into Western Australia would greatly assist the adoption of nascent clean fuels in the energy mix.

“Australia’s Energy Ministers have previously agreed to amendments to the National Gas Law and Regulations to bring hydrogen, biomethane and other renewable gases under the national gas regulatory framework, which is an indication of the confidence our leaders have in these fuels to be part of the energy transition,” Ivulich said.

Ivulich claimed that a renewable gas target covering hydrogen, biomethane and renewable synthetic methane could support emissions reduction from the use of methane gas.