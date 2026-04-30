EU hydrogen mechanism connecting supply and demand activates hundreds of projects

The first operational round of the European Union Hydrogen Facility, developed under the framework of the European Commission and implemented through the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform, has concluded with positive results, according to the Commission.

On the supply side, 265 initiatives were registered for renewable and low-carbon hydrogen projects and their derivatives. This portfolio includes key energy carriers for the decarbonization of industry and transport, such as ammonia (47 projects), methanol (37), synthetic sustainable aviation fuels (e-SAF, 14), and e-methane (18). The initiatives originate from 33 countries, including 16 EU Member States.

On the demand side, 45 projects were registered, with supply requests concentrated in ten European countries: Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

The Commission notes that one of the most significant indicators of the success of this first round is the high level of interaction between both sides of the market: 87% of offers received at least one expression of interest, and half of the projects attracted interest from three or more potential buyers. In addition, more than half of the opportunities included price indications, contributing to greater transparency in a market where economic benchmarks remain limited.

Following the completion of the matching phase, the process now enters a decentralized stage in which participants directly negotiate potential commercial agreements. This design allows the mechanism to act as an initial catalyst, while leaving contract formalization to the private sector, thereby reducing administrative burdens and promoting greater agility in project development.

The instrument was designed to address one of the sector’s main structural barriers: the lack of simultaneous visibility between supply and demand. In this first phase, it has enabled project promoters on both the production and consumption sides to interact within a common environment, reducing market fragmentation and lowering the transaction costs associated with bilateral processes.

In light of these results, the European Commission is now assessing next steps, with particular attention to the development of infrastructure such as transport and storage networks, which represent the next bottleneck for market consolidation.