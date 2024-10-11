Key trends in battery energy storage in China

Ming-Xing Duan, secretary of the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), and Marija Maisch at the third edition of the EESA Expo held in Shanghai in September 2024

From ESS News

China has been leading the world in terms of both manufacturing and deployment of battery energy storage systems. What are the key developments that we are seeing in the market today?

Last year, China installed around 20 GW of battery energy storage systems, which is as much as it has deployed to 2023 cumulatively. This year, the market is continuing its rapid growth with front-of-the-meter assets accounting for more than 90%, and standalone systems amounting to 60% of the figure.

While utility-scale projects account for the lion’s share of the newly added capacity, the deployment in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential sectors is advancing rapidly with a strong focus on combining design and functionality.

