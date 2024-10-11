Key trends in battery energy storage in China

China has been an undisputed leader in the battery energy storage system deployment by a far margin. The nation more than quadrupled its battery fleet last year, which helped it surpass its 2025 target of 30 GW of operational capacity two years early. ESS News sat down with Ming-Xing Duan, secretary of the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), to discuss the latest market trends.

Ming-Xing Duan, secretary of the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), and Marija Maisch at the third edition of the EESA Expo held in Shanghai in September 2024

Image: ESS News

Share

From ESS News

China has been leading the world in terms of both manufacturing and deployment of battery energy storage systems. What are the key developments that we are seeing in the market today?

Last year, China installed around 20 GW of battery energy storage systems, which is as much as it has deployed to 2023 cumulatively. This year, the market is continuing its rapid growth with front-of-the-meter assets accounting for more than 90%, and standalone systems amounting to 60% of the figure.

While utility-scale projects account for the lion’s share of the newly added capacity, the deployment in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential sectors is advancing rapidly with a strong focus on combining design and functionality.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Rooftop PV installations could raise daytime temperatures in urban environments by up to 1.5 C
09 October 2024 New research from India shows that rooftop PV system may have "unintended" consequences on temperartures in urban environments. Rooftop arrays, for ex...