Swedish grid operators reluctant to integrate batteries

From ESS News

Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi has highlighted several structural obstacles to connecting batteries to the grid in Sweden.

The association’s Grid connection of battery storage report, billed as the first major review of the regulations for connecting batteries to the Swedish electricity grid, says the hesitancy of electricity grid companies to fully integrate batteries is slowing the expansion of renewable electricity production.

Sweden’s battery capacity increased from 80 MW to 610 MW in 2024, but there is a capacity shortage in the local electricity grid in some parts of the country, meaning some grid companies have long queues for connecting batteries, occasionally leading to storage being denied connection.

