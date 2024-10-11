The solar industry, often perceived as male-dominated, can greatly benefit from diversity. When women are involved in creating processes, asking questions, and leading, they bring a different perspective that can lead to innovative solutions. This is why I advocate for more women to join the industry in any role. Diversity is not just a buzzword; it's a catalyst for driving positive change.

One of the current issues in the PV industry is the lack of women applying for jobs. In the year I've been with our company, I haven't seen more than five women apply for any positions. That's why I actively reach out to my network and their connections. If you're involved in the hiring process, consider the positive impact a female colleague or leader could have on your company.

We need to be aware of gender bias to overcome it. For example, solar installation is a male-dominated segment. This is because many of the practices regarding installation are built around the physical strength of men, making it harder to hire women. This is an important issue that needs to be addressed for the industry to improve.

I have been fortunate not to experience any discrimination based on my gender. However, being young and new in the industry has sometimes led more experienced individuals to doubt my life experience. I felt the need to prove myself initially, but as I gained confidence, I noticed a change. My colleagues, superiors, and clients have heard and respected me from the beginning.

In my experience, overcoming challenges is a normal part of any industry, especially if you're hesitant to speak up. I've faced doubts due to my age and experience, but I've learned to trust my ideas and advocate for change. I encourage you to do the same. Your unique perspective as a woman can be a powerful asset. Embrace it and use it to drive positive change in the solar industry.

To my younger colleagues I would say, “Apply, learn, and take the lead.” You will learn a lot and there is a chance that you can become responsible for a change you are passionate about. Join or create a network that will help you build relations, find mentors or role models, and where you can always have a safe space to share thoughts and ideas.

Sustainable Design Engineer by day, lead climber and boulderer by night- My job involves people and creating a common language within our different skills and mindsets. My role as a technical sales and sustainability lead in Solar Polaris is full of opportunities where I can translate all my theoretical skills into practice. I imagine a sustainable future where humans and the planet thrive in symbiosis. To achieve a symbiosis between change and change that remains, we need to work from an agile/iterative mindset. We must work with complex issues from a broad but in-depth perspective. I want to help identify and acknowledge these issues. Create innovative and radical solutions in a plan for a green transition within the planetary boundaries. We can achieve a world in the green transition, i.e. by using technical, organizational, and financial knowledge, systemic change, and involvement of the right actors in decisive decision-making processes.

