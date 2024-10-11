Vision Mechatronics launches India’s first high-voltage second-life battery

From ESS News

While lithium-ion batteries are crucial for powering EVs, they eventually reach a point where their performance declines. Rather than discarding these batteries, a sustainable solution is emerging: repurposing them for stationary applications.

Second-life batteries are lithium-ion batteries that have been retired from their primary use in EVs. While they may not have the same peak performance as new batteries, they still retain a significant amount of capacity. This makes them ideal for applications that don’t require the same level of power or fast charging as EVs.

To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.