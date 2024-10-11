Vision Mechatronics launches India’s first high-voltage second-life battery

Vision Mechatronics has partnered with JSW MG Motors India to repurpose retired MG ZS EV batteries for industrial use. The initial deployment of the battery is in a Pune-based facility. It uses six modules from MG ZS EV batteries and is paired with an industrial UPS to deliver 36 kW of power.

Image: Vision Mechatronics

While lithium-ion batteries are crucial for powering EVs, they eventually reach a point where their performance declines. Rather than discarding these batteries, a sustainable solution is emerging: repurposing them for stationary applications.

Second-life batteries are lithium-ion batteries that have been retired from their primary use in EVs. While they may not have the same peak performance as new batteries, they still retain a significant amount of capacity. This makes them ideal for applications that don’t require the same level of power or fast charging as EVs.

