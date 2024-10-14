Micronesian utility seeking bids for 79 kW of solar minigrids, battery storage

Yap State Public Service Corp. is seeking bids to supply solar minigrids with battery energy storage systems (BESS), totaling 79 kW, for Yap Island in the Federated States of Micronesia. Applications are open until Jan. 28, 2025.

Image: Marek Okon, Unsplash

Yap State Public Service Corp. has kicked off a tender for the supply and delivery of interconnected solar minigrids with BESS to Yap Island, Micronesia.

The chosen contractor will sign an agreement with the utility company, which is administering the tender, to supply equipment covering two solar minigrid projects on the island. The minigrid systems will have a combined capacity of 79 kW.

Interested bidders are requested to submit details of their technical and financial offers in compliance with the technical specifications in the tender document, alongside statements of warranties for the prospective PV equipment. Bids must be received via post by Jan. 28, 2025.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency shows that Micronesia had deployed 3 MW of solar by the end of 2023.

