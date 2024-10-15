Chinese PV Industry Brief: China Resources finalizes PV module tender

China Resources Power said Astronergy, a subsidiary of Chint New Energy, won both segments of its third PV module procurement round for 2024, securing a total of 1 GW. The contracts include 700 MWp of n-type bifacial double-glass modules rated at 610 Wp or more for the first segment and 300 MWp of the same type rated at 580 Wp or higher for the second. The winning bid price for both segments was CNY 0.6229 ($0.088)/W.

China Power Construction said Anhui Huasun New Energy (Huasun) was the top candidate in its 1,500 MWp tender for n-type HJT solar modules, with Risen Energy listed as the second and third candidate. Results for the remaining 500 MWp segment have yet to be disclosed.

Canadian Solar (CSI) said its Recurrent Energy subsidiary has secured a $500 million financing deal with BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure Fund. BlackRock made its first investment in June 2024, following the plan's initial disclosure in January 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, BlackRock will acquire a 20% stake in Recurrent Energy, while Canadian Solar will retain the majority. Since its founding in 2009, Recurrent Energy has developed more than 11 GW of PV projects and 3.7 GWh of energy storage capacity across six continents.

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has issued a draft of the “Management Measures for the Development and Construction of Distributed Photovoltaic Power Generation.” The draft regulation, spanning seven chapters, outlines requirements for industry management, project filing, construction standards, grid integration, and operational management. It is set to replace the “Interim Measures for the Management of Distributed Photovoltaic Power Generation,” which was enacted in 2013. The NEA originally planned to revise the 2013 guidelines in 2017 but postponed it until now. Public consultation on the draft runs from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8, 2024.

DR Laser said it has signed a significant procurement agreement with an unnamed PV industry leader and its affiliated entities. The CNY 1.229 billion deal accounts for 76% of DR Laser’s 2023 revenue and covers the supply of laser equipment and retrofitting services for the client's XBC production lines. Deliveries under the contract are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenue recognition expected by the end of 2025.