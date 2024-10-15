University of the Western Cape launches 4 MW solar, storage tender

South Africa’s University of the Western Cape has launched a 4 MWp solar tender to power some of its facilities. In addition to the PV system, the tender includes a battery energy storage system (BESS) at an unspecified capacity and a carport PV system.
“UWC invites qualified bidders to submit proposals for the construction, installation, metering, maintenance, operations, and financing for the installation of a sustainable energy security solution,” the university said. “We welcome innovative proposals demonstrating a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.”
The project will follow a build, operate, and transfer (BOT) model, with an operation and maintenance period of up to 20 years. The PV system and BESS will serve the university’s main campus residences, academic buildings, and the Unibell residence, while the carport will be designated for the Chemical Science car park.
As part of the tender, bidders must provide a hardware and software solution for online energy metering and load management. The first-phase deadline is Oct. 18, and the second phase concludes on Nov. 22. Bidders must also disclose any affiliation with the state of Israel.
