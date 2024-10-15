Gonvarri Solar Steel unveils new tracker

From pv magazine Spain

Spain-based Gonvarri Solar Steel presented its new TracSmarT+2V Compact solar tracker at an event in Madrid this week.

“The new tracker is now added to our portfolio and can be ordered now, with the first units being available in January 2025,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Gonvarri Solar Steel said its single-row tracker can improve structural stability and performance in adverse conditions. It feature improved dynamic stability against wind events, with a new “very aggressive” 55-degree protection position that purportedly guarantees the stability of the system even on variable terrain slopes, as well as against wind, snow and hail.

“The design has also been optimized to mitigate the effects of geometric non-linearity thanks to its chord size, high rigidity and low torsional deformation,” said the company.

Gonvarri Solar Steel said the compact design of its tracker allows up to 5% more capacity in irregular layouts, with a slope tolerance of up to 15%. Its flexibility to adapt to uneven terrain reduces earthworks by up to 30%, lowering civil engineering costs. The tracker supports rows up to 21 meters long and 5 meters wide, holding up to 31 panels per row. Its standard height is 2.5 meters, but it can be adjusted for specific needs like agrivoltaics. The small size minimizes wind loads and foundation requirements, reducing structural risks. Gonvarri Solar Steel noted the simplicity of assembly, with fewer components. The tracker eliminates damping systems and pipe connections, speeding up installation. The alignment process focuses on three key piles, cutting time and operating costs. The industrialized table assembly option improves safety and efficiency by assembling pipes, secondary parts, and modules on the ground. The tracker includes a five-year warranty for control and drives, and 10 years for structural components, with a control system featuring plug-and-play batteries in watertight compartments. Gonvarri Solar Steel has supplied more than 22 GW in more than 45 countries. According to Wood Mackenzie, it handled 4% of global tracker shipments in 2023.