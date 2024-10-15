Japan’s oldest PV system gets refurbished

Japanese startup Girasol Energy and the enterprise bureau of Yamanashi prefecture have jointly repowered the country's oldest PV system – a 100 kW array deployed in 1993.

The system had a 95 kW inverter and 1,800 solar modules with a power conversion efficiency of 13.3%, spread across a plot of land spanning 751 square meters.

“We redesigned the plant to maximize performance and continue operation by making targeted repairs based on the highly accurate expected power generation calculated using simulation technology obtained from big data analysis,” Girasol Energy said. “Instead of replacing the solar panels completely, we mostly rearranged the wiring, repaired the communication system components and replaced the inverter.”

Girasol Energy said that the refurbishment of systems, rather than recycling components, is a practical solution for PV systems that will see their feed-in tariff expire in the coming years.

“We believe that by quickly identifying defective parts and carrying out pinpoint repairs, even small and medium-sized power plants that have been installed for many years can continue to be profitable,” said the company.

The companies have not disclosed additional technical details about the PV system, which currently powers nearby restaurants and a golf course. The refurbishing project is part of an initiative launched by the enterprise bureau.

“This is the first attempt to first to aim for 50 years of PV system operation,” the company said in a statement. “Repowering a solar power plant does not necessarily mean replacing the entire equipment. We were able to clearly show a path to the future where power generation can be restored by making appropriate redesigns when equipment breaks down or reaches the end of its useful life.”

The companies have developed an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables real-time, remote monitoring of solar plants, allowing operators to track data from sensors without extra communication lines.