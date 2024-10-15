Gstar introduces 440 W TOPCon solar module with framless design

Singapore-based solar manufacturer Gstar has unveiled a frameless TOPCon solar module for residential applications.

“The Cleanedge series has successfully obtained patent certification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) thanks to its innovative design,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Its most standout feature is its frameless design on the front, which eliminates the protrusion of traditional module frames, not only making the module a full-screen appearance but also significantly preventing water and dust accumulation in practical applications.”



The manufacturer claims the module can achieve self-cleaning through rainwater and enable a 6-15% higher power generation over its entire lifecycle compared to conventional modules.

The series is available in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 420 W to 440 W, and efficiencies of 21.51% to 22.53%. They are made with 108 TOPCon, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 38.11 V and 38.87 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 14.07 A to 14.39 A. All versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm × 32 mm and a weight of 22 kg.

These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C. They feature a 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, and a black backsheet.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

Gstar currently operates a 2 GW solar module factory in Laos and, in late August, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project in the UAE, focused on high-efficiency N-type technology.

Earlier this year, Gstar also announced it had broken ground on a 3 GW wafer factory in Indonesia, with production expected to start by the end of the year.