Gstar commits to 2 GW solar module factory in UAE

Singapore’s Gstar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project in the UAE, focused on high-efficiency N-type technology.
The MoU is in place with a Middle Eastern consortium, led by diversified investment company Siraj Group and in partnership with Galaxico and Stark Consulting.
Construction on the project, which marks Gstar’s entry into the Middle Eastern market, is expected to begin by November. The location of the facility has not been revealed.
“Through this partnership, Gstar and the Middle Eastern consortium will leverage local markets and resources, rapidly advancing Gstar's strategic presence in the Middle East and ushering in a new chapter of technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and global cooperation,” a statement on GStar’s website says.
Earlier this year, GStar announced it had broken ground on a 3 GW wafer factory in Indonesia, with production expected to start by the end of the year.
More recently, Chinese polysilicon maker GCL Tech announced partnership with Emirati state-owned Mubadala Investment Co. to build the Middle East’s first polysilicon factory in the UAE.
