Gstar commits to 2 GW solar module factory in UAE

The Singapore-based company is entering the Middle Eastern market after signing a memorandum of understanding for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project.

Image: Gstar, Siraj Group

Share

Singapore’s Gstar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project in the UAE, focused on high-efficiency N-type technology.

The MoU is in place with a Middle Eastern consortium, led by diversified investment company Siraj Group and in partnership with Galaxico and Stark Consulting.

Construction on the project, which marks Gstar’s entry into the Middle Eastern market, is expected to begin by November. The location of the facility has not been revealed.

“Through this partnership, Gstar and the Middle Eastern consortium will leverage local markets and resources, rapidly advancing Gstar's strategic presence in the Middle East and ushering in a new chapter of technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and global cooperation,” a statement on GStar’s website says.

Earlier this year, GStar announced it had broken ground on a 3 GW wafer factory in Indonesia, with production expected to start by the end of the year.

More recently, Chinese polysilicon maker GCL Tech announced partnership with Emirati state-owned Mubadala Investment Co. to build the Middle East’s first polysilicon factory in the UAE.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

PV-driven drip irrigation system with compressed air storage
28 August 2024 The proposed system uses compressed air to store energy, as well as for the prevention of clogging in the irrigation tubes. Two experimental systems w...