Germany wraps up ‘innovative’ tender with average price of €0.0709/kWh

Germany has concluded a new renewables tender, securing 583 MW of capacity at an average price of €0.0709 ($0.0771)/kWh.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 154 bids with a total capacity of 1,856 MW. The authorities awarded 50 projects with a total capacity of 587 MW.

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0674/kWh to €0.0745/kWh, with an average price of €0.0709/kWh.

Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 25 projects totaling 227 MW, while Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Rheinland-Pfalz secured 115 MW and 57 MW, respectively.

In the previous tender of the same kind, finalized in July, the German authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.0678/kWh to €0.0917/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.

Another procurement exercise finalized in October 2023 assigned 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.08/kWh.

Through these tenders, the Bundesnetzagentur mostly selects PV projects combined with energy storage.

