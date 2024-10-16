Redback presents home battery, inverter range

From pv magazine Australia

Australia-based Redback Technologies has announced that it will be launching its next-generation range of solar and battery energy storage solutions, inclusive of single-phase and three-phase options, at the All Energy Australia exhibition in Melbourne next week.

Included in the new range is the Hybrid Battery System that Redback Technologies said offers increased power capacity with storage options up to 19.2 kWh paired with a 5 kVA or 6 kVA inverter.

The range also includes the high-voltage Hybrid Battery Max storage solution that is available with 10 kWh – 25 kWh of battery energy storage capacity.

Another new addition is the Hybrid Battery 3-Phase system that combines a 10 kVA – 29.9 kVA solar inverter with 15 kWh – 25 kWh of battery storage, with the option extend capacity to 50 kWh.

The last of the new offerings is the 3-Phase Grid-Tie Smart Inverter which Redback said complements its existing single-phase smart inverters. The new three-phase product offers up to 15 kVa of power, with a smart meter and Wi-Fi dongle included as standard.

Redback Chief Executive Officer Adrian Knack said the new solar and energy storage product range has been specifically engineered with installers and homeowners in mind.

“At Redback, we understand that our installers are looking for a simplified installation that is both safe for them, and the occupants of the property on which the unit is being installed,” he said. “We also know that as the cost of living continues to pinch Australians’ pockets, homeowners are looking for ways to save on their energy bills. As we engineered our next generation range, our goal was clear: to help solve these problems for our customers, and contribute new, upgraded and more powerful systems to the market.”

The 3-Phase Grid-Tie Smart Inverter and Hybrid Battery System will be available for distributor and installer orders later this year while the Hybrid battery Max and Hybrid Battery 3-phase will be available from the first quarter of 2025.

Knack said the release of the new product range marks an exciting new chapter for Redback which is now under the control of fintech company Australia Ebon Group after entering voluntary administration in March.

Knack said on 2024 has marked “a lot of new beginnings” for the Brisbane-based company, with Ebon’s involvement providing increased investment in innovation and R&D.

“Now, we’re unveiling our latest range of solar and battery solutions,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of the entire Redback team, and I am excited to already be seeing positive feedback on the range from our network.”

Knack said the company has more “exciting things” in the pipeline, including a move into the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector next year.

Redback said a prototype C&I unit will be on show at the All Energy exhibition next week. Examples of the next generation product range will also be on display in Melbourne.