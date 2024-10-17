Freesuns brings PV to Swiss heritage buildings

Rooftops with irregular curves and pitches are a challenge for the standardized dimensions of conventional solar panels. Even more challenging is a roof located on protected buildings or high-end buildings. Swiss module manufacturer, Freesuns has been addressing that particular gap in the market with a range of solar roof tiles for several years now, completing a growing number of interesting heritage, residential and commercial projects.

The latest example is a project with 33,300 Freesuns solar roof tiles installed on three Swiss protected buildings located in Neuchâtel. The largest of the three, the Collège des Parcs (shown here), has 188 kW of Freesuns Solaris Premium Black tiles.

The two other historical buildings, Breguet and Beaux-Arts, have 130 kW and 95 kW installed capacity respectively. Each is fitted with Solaris Heritage tiles. The roof renovation is expected to be completed by November 2024.

“We hope that these pioneering renovation projects will serve as an inspiring model for other cantons and municipalities. This perfectly illustrates the balance between balance heritage and sustainable development, made possible by our tiles,” said Deborah Learoyd, Freesuns CEO, in a statement.

The Freesuns’ Solaris Premium Black modules have a glossy black finish with no visible lines, generating up to 144 W/m2 and weighing 46.69 kg/m2. The product line is suitable for renovations and new buildings. It is compatible with cement tile roofs

The Solaris Heritage product has a matte grey finish, generating up to 138 W/m2, and is suitable for new or for replacing slate-tile roofs. Both tile types contain 4 monocrystalline PERC cells, and are made in a glass-glass configuration using tempered glass with anti-reflection coatings.

The company’s PV technology was developed in a long-standing collaboration with CSEM. “These projects demonstrate that through innovation, we can blend tiles, photovoltaics, energy transition, and the preservation of architectural heritage,” said Matthieu Despeisse, solar modules group leader at CSEM.

Image: Freesuns Image: Freesuns Collège des Parcs, Neuchâtel