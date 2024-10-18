The impact of solar energy extends beyond environmental benefits. It's a catalyst for social transformation, especially in communities that struggle with unreliable power infrastructure. By offering clean, affordable energy, solar enables a shift toward independence, breaking the reliance on fossil fuels and grids. This isn’t just about powering homes—it’s about empowering communities.

In Ukraine, where energy infrastructure is jeopardized by war, solar is more than a green initiative—it’s a lifeline. Solar-powered crucial facilities keep running even when the grid falters, ensuring critical services. The impact on healthcare is profound, allowing life-saving operations to continue uninterrupted. Schools can stay open, providing stability for students in an otherwise unstable environment.

Beyond keeping the lights on, solar builds community resilience. It boosts local economies by creating jobs in renewable energy and allows businesses to function without fear of outages. Solar isn’t just a climate solution—it’s a force for social and economic empowerment.

Solar energy doesn’t just power buildings—it powers hope, security, and progress, particularly in the world’s most vulnerable regions. When used strategically, it becomes an agent for both environmental protection and social change.

The Solar2Share initiative I’m currently managing aims to bring solar energy to public institutions like schools, hospitals, and community centres. This project, which began as a CSR effort by Menlo Electric, has expanded to include various partners committed to sustainable energy solutions. To date, Solar2Share has installed 18 solar stations in 8 countries, from Germany, Poland, and Ukraine to South Africa, benefiting communities by ensuring energy stability and reducing carbon emissions.

One particularly meaningful effort is currently unfolding at the ‘Unbroken’ rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine. Here, we're installing 60 kW of solar panels, 40 kW of inverters, and 25 kWh of energy storage. For the centre, which provides free prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, and rehabilitation to those affected by the war, an independent and stable power supply is essential. Even a brief power outage during one of the many surgeries could mean the difference between life and death.

Whether it's powering a hospital in Lviv or bringing sustainable energy to a rural community centre in Botswana, each project is a testament to the transformative effect that solar power can have on communities around the world.

Building a more equal, diverse, and inclusive solar industry isn’t just ticking boxes—it’s about fundamentally reshaping how we innovate and solve problems. The latest ‘Women in the Workplace 2024’ study by McKinsey & Company highlights both progress and challenges in this area. Women’s representation in leadership has steadily increased, with 29% of C-suite positions now held by women, up from 15% in 2015. The energy sector reflects this trend, but the study also cautions that progress is fragile, and at the current rate, it could take nearly 50 years to achieve full gender parity. This makes it clear that while strides have been made, there’s still significant work to be done. Women bring broader perspectives to renewable energy projects, often prioritizing long-term community benefits over short-term gains.

A diverse workforce translates to more creative problem-solving. In an industry facing global challenges, different backgrounds offer a richness of solutions that wouldn’t arise from a homogenous group. Solar energy isn’t just about advancing technology—it’s about ensuring that every project has a lasting social impact, which can only happen when a variety of voices contribute.

Ultimately, the success of any renewable energy project lies in its ability to adapt to social, cultural, and economic contexts. Women in solar are bridging the gap between technical innovation and social equity, ensuring projects benefit both people and the planet.

Nataliia Cherepovska is the Communications Manager at Menlo Electric, where she leads global CSR initiatives and communication strategies. With over eight years of experience in public relations and marketing, Nataliia has worked with international brands like Samsung and rapidly growing startups, driving impactful communication campaigns across multiple regions. Her focus on renewable energy and sustainability has led her to manage the collective solar industry CSR project, Solar2Share, which brings solar energy solutions to communities in need.

