Work begins on 200 MW solar park in Congo

From pv magazine India
India’s Soleos Energy, in partnership with Melci Holdings, has started building a 200 MW solar plant in the DRC. The project cost has been estimated at $200 million.
Soleos Energy is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider from India. Melci Holdings is a DRC-based electrical engineering firm.
The solar project, a joint venture between Soleos Energy and Melci, will provide clean, reliable electricity to more than 1 million people. The project is also expected to reduce 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.
The solar park will supply electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Société Nationale d’Électricité (SNEL), ensuring long-term energy security for the DRC. The project is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs during construction and more than 500 permanent jobs once operational.
The 200 MW solar project will be completed by late 2026.
