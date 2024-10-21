Tunisia launches 200 MW solar tender

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has kicked off a new procurement exercise for large-scale solar.

Image: Brahim Guedich, Unsplash

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of several large-scale PV projects with a combined capacity of 200 MW.

The selected independent power producers (IPPs) will sell electricity to Société tunisienne de l’électricité et du gaz (STEG), the Tunisian state-owned grid operator, under long-term power purchase agreements. Interested developers have until Jan. 15 to submit their project proposals.

Tunisia is supporting utility-scale solar through a series of tenders, the latest of which was launched in January 2023. It also finalized a 500 MW solar tender in December 2019.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 506 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Last year, it deployed around 309 MW of new PV capacity.

