Tunisia launches 200 MW solar tender

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of several large-scale PV projects with a combined capacity of 200 MW.
The selected independent power producers (IPPs) will sell electricity to Société tunisienne de l’électricité et du gaz (STEG), the Tunisian state-owned grid operator, under long-term power purchase agreements. Interested developers have until Jan. 15 to submit their project proposals.
Tunisia is supporting utility-scale solar through a series of tenders, the latest of which was launched in January 2023. It also finalized a 500 MW solar tender in December 2019.
The country's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 506 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Last year, it deployed around 309 MW of new PV capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.