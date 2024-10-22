Credence unveils 725 W bifacial TOPCon solar module

From pv magazine India

At REI Expo 2024, India’s Credence unveiled its Quasar N series of n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules, including an 18-busbar 725 W module with an efficiency of up to 23.35%.

The Quasar N series 725 Wp panel is built with 132 half-cut n-type TOPCon cells based on G12 wafers.

The company said the new product has a bifacialty factor of up to 85%. It measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs 39.75 kg.

Credence also announced plans to expand its production capacity to 2.2 GW with the commissioning of a new 1.6 GW line by mid-February 2025.