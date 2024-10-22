Credence unveils 725 W bifacial TOPCon solar module

The Indian manufacturer has unveiled an 18-busbar TOPCon bifacial solar panel featuring a power conversion efficiency of 23.35%.

Image: Credence

Share

From pv magazine India

At REI Expo 2024, India’s Credence unveiled its Quasar N series of n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules, including an 18-busbar 725 W module with an efficiency of up to 23.35%.

The Quasar N series 725 Wp panel is built with 132 half-cut n-type TOPCon cells based on G12 wafers.

The company said the new product has a bifacialty factor of up to 85%. It measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs 39.75 kg.

Credence also announced plans to expand its production capacity to 2.2 GW with the commissioning of a new 1.6 GW line by mid-February 2025.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solis introduces low-voltage hybrid inverters
21 October 2024 The Chinese manufacturer said that its new series includes inverters with up to 15 kW of AC output. It supports a maximum input current of 20A.