Apartment battery systems attractive after São Paulo storm blackout

Winds speeds of more than 100 km/h in Brazil on Friday Oct. 11, 2024, left more than 2.6 million electricity users without power in the state of São Paulo, 2.1 million of them customers of Enel.
The Italian electricity distributor said in a statement Greater São Paulo still had 250,000 properties without power four days later.
The Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), said the blackout had already caused BRL 1.65 billion ($290 million) in losses to the city’s retail and services by Oct. 15, 2024.
