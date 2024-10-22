India surpasses 90 GW of installed solar capacity

From pv magazine India
India’s cumulative solar installations reached 90.76 GW at the end of September 2024, according to the MNRE.
The total includes 70.05 GW from ground-mounted projects, 14.3 GW from grid-connected rooftop PV, 2.63 GW from hybrid projects, and 3.78 GW from off-grid systems.
Rajasthan leads all states with 24.2 GW of installed PV capacity, followed by Gujarat with 15.1 GW and Tamil Nadu with 9.3 GW.
In the first half of fiscal year 2025, India added 8.9 GW of solar capacity.
The country’s total installed renewable energy capacity has hit 201.46 GW, including 90.76 GW from solar, 47.36 GW from wind, 46.93 GW from large hydro, 5.08 GW from small hydro, and 11.33 GW from bioenergy.
