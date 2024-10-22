India surpasses 90 GW of installed solar capacity

India’s installed renewable energy capacity reached 201.46 GW at the end of September 2024, with 90.76 GW coming from solar projects, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Image: Raghu Nayyar, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine India

India’s cumulative solar installations reached 90.76 GW at the end of September 2024, according to the MNRE.

The total includes 70.05 GW from ground-mounted projects, 14.3 GW from grid-connected rooftop PV, 2.63 GW from hybrid projects, and 3.78 GW from off-grid systems.

Rajasthan leads all states with 24.2 GW of installed PV capacity, followed by Gujarat with 15.1 GW and Tamil Nadu with 9.3 GW.

In the first half of fiscal year 2025, India added 8.9 GW of solar capacity.

The country’s total installed renewable energy capacity has hit 201.46 GW, including 90.76 GW from solar, 47.36 GW from wind, 46.93 GW from large hydro, 5.08 GW from small hydro, and 11.33 GW from bioenergy.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solis introduces low-voltage hybrid inverters
21 October 2024 The Chinese manufacturer said that its new series includes inverters with up to 15 kW of AC output. It supports a maximum input current of 20A.