Belgian grid operator accelerates smart meter deployment for PV system owners

Belgian grid operator Fluvius has announced plans to accelerate the rollout of smart digital meters in solar-powered homes in Flanders, where such devices will be mandatory starting in January 2025.

Fluvius said it has already installed 553,500 smart meters for PV system owners and aims to deploy another 403,000 by the end of 2025, at a rate of 30,000 per month.

The mandatory installation of smart meters for rooftop PV operators began in 2021. The meter replacement is free for households and businesses, with three contractors authorized to carry out the installations.

Belgium’s solar capacity had surpassed 9.8 GW by the end of 2023, mostly from rooftop systems up to 10 kW in size.

EnergyVille, a Belgian institute, has said that the country has the potential to reach 118 GW of rooftop PV and onshore wind, with Flanders having the highest potential at 67.56 GW, followed by French-speaking Wallonia with 31.54 GW, and the Brussels metropolitan region with 4.23 GW.