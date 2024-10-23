Solplanet launches 350 kW solar inverter for large-scale PV in India

From pv magazine India

Solplanet, a China-based inverter manufacturer, has unveiled a three-phase, 350 kW solar inverter for large-scale PV installations in India.

The ASW350K-HT inverter’s maximum operating input current is 75 amps, ensuring compatibility with large PV modules. A high conversion efficiency of more than 99% ensures that most of the energy produced by solar panels is effectively converted into usable power, minimizing energy loss.

The inverter has six independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and up to five PV strings can be connected per MPPT input.

The inverter includes an anti-potential-induced degradation (PID) function for PV modules, smart IV curve diagnosis, PV string monitoring, power line communication (PLC) to reduce extra cabling, and a reactive power function for nighttime operation.

The inverter, which has IP66 and C5-M ratings, resists dust, water, and corrosion, ensuring reliable performance in harsh conditions, including coastal and industrial environments. It also features DC and AC terminal temperature detection, handles fluctuating grid conditions, and includes smart DC connector disconnection.

In addition, Solplanet manufactures on-grid inverters for the residential and commercial sectors. Nikhil Reddy, marketing manager for Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and India at Solplanet, noted the significant potential in India due to government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Yojna rooftop PV program and PM KUSUM solar scheme for farmers.

“Solplanet products are [Bureau of Indian Standards] approved and supplied through a distribution network in India,” added Reddy. “While the company has manufacturing facilities in China, based on the business demand, it may set up a local facility to support Indian consumers.”

The company claims itz has a strong footprint in Europe, as well as a presence across 40-plus countries with dedicated sales and service network.