Neoen begins building 79 MW of solar in Ireland

Neoen said it has started building its 79 MWp Ballinknockane solar farm in County Limerick, Ireland. It is the first utility-scale solar farm in the region and Neoen’s first transmission-connected project in the country.

The IPP said it expects the project to be energized by mid-2026 and fully operational in the first half of 2027. Omexom has been appointed the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the plant, while TLI Group will take on the EPC role for the 110 kV onsite substation.

Ballinknockane will benefit from a contract for difference (CfD) agreement until 2040. On completion, it will generate enough energy to power 16,000 homes. Neoen plans to invest more than €1.8 million ($1.9 million) in community biodiversity initiatives for the site, such as tree planting and insect boxes. Sheep-grazing will also be incorporated.

The Ballinknockane farm, which was successful in Ireland’s 2022 energy auctions, reflects Neoen’s growing focus on the Irish solar market. It recently secured two new solar projects totaling 170 MWp in Ireland’s latest RESS 4 energy auctions, according to Chair and CEO Xavier Barbaro.

“The launch of the construction of the Ballinknockane solar farm combined with the success of our projects at the RESS 4 auction is an opportunity for Neoen to restate and renew its ambition for Ireland,” he added. “We opened our Irish office five years ago and our efforts are bearing fruit.”

The IPP currently has three solar farms in the country, totaling 58 MWp. Ballinknockane was initially supposed to have a capacity of 61 MWp, but this was later upgraded to 79 MWp.

Neoen’s flagship projects are all outside of Ireland, however. They include its 375 MWp facility in France, a 404 MW plant in Finland, and Mexico’s El Llano plant with 375 MWp. The company also has several solar projects in Australia.