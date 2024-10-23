JinkoSolar announces new TOPCon solar modules with efficiency of 24.8%

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has unveiled a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon).
The Tiger Neo 3.0 modules feature a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% and a bifacility factor of over 85%, according to the manufacturer.
The new products are available in two versions with outputs of 495 W and 670 W. The first panel is intended for applications in residential systems, while the second one was conceived for utility-scale projects.
The panels come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. Initial year degradation is reportedly 1% and an annual linear degradation rate is indicated at 0.4%.
“The Tiger Neo 3.0 series has lower open-circuit voltage and higher short-circuit current which contributes to lower BOS than its counterparts,” JinkoSolar added, without providing further technical details.
