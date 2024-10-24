Engie starts building 250 MW of solar in Australia

Engie's Australian division has started building Victoria’s largest solar farm to date, with even bigger projects in the state's pipeline.
The 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm, which sits in northern Victoria between the towns of Goorambat and Benalla, is scheduled for completion in 2026, with operations to begin in 2027.
Engie acquired the project from Neoen in late 2023. It is Engie’s first solar project in Victoria after the closure of its Hazelwood coal fired power generator in 2017.
Goorambat East solar farm will feature approximately 500,000 solar panels deployed across a 630-hectare site that apparently spans five private rural properties. The facility will connect to the grid via the newly built Goorambat East terminal station. Companies Bouygues Construction Australia and Equans Solar and Storage have reportedly been contracted by Engie to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services.
