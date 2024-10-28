EBRD, European Investment Bank fund 99 MW of solar in Croatia

The EBRD and the EIB have signed loan agreements with Croatian state-owned utility Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP) for the construction of a 99 MW solar plant. The loan contracts total €62 million, consisting of €31.6 million from the ERBD and €30.4 million from the EIB.

The solar plant will be built near the village of Korlat in southwestern Croatia. It will be located next to a 58 MW wind farm, which was built in 2021. HEP said it plans to integrate the two sites into a hybrid energy project.

Construction of the solar park is set to begin during the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.

Grzegorz Zielinski, EBRD's head of energy Europe, said the project is set to become the largest solar plant in HEP’s renewable energy portfolio. The EBRD has invested more than €4.7 billion through 252 projects in Croatia to date.

Croatia deployed 238.7 MW of solar in 2023, according to figures from RES Croatia.