Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices steady amid demand issues

The CNMIA has released data showing that prices for solar-grade polysilicon remain stable this week, despite strong pricing intentions from producers. Prices for n-type material range from CNY 37,000 ($5,193) to CNY 44,000 per ton, with an average of CNY 41,700. N-type granular silicon is priced between CNY 36,000 and CNY 37,500 per ton, averaging CNY 37,300. Monocrystalline re-feed material ranges from CNY 35,000 to CNY 40,000 per ton, averaging CNY 36,400, while monocrystalline dense material falls between CNY 33,000 and CNY 36,000, with an average of CNY 34,500. The CNMIA said unresolved issues with downstream demand are limiting sales potential. The number of companies operating at reduced capacity or undergoing maintenance has increased to 14, with many running below 50% capacity. As the winter dry season approaches, electricity costs have surged to about 1.5 times their previous levels, driving up production costs for polysilicon in provinces such as Sichuan and Yunnan, which previously relied on cheap hydroelectric power. Consequently, local production capacities are likely to operate at low levels or enter routine maintenance.

Runergy said that its 13 GW n-type high-efficiency solar cell facility in Qujing, Yunnan province, had fully resumed production as of mid-October 2024, with a substantial backlog of orders. Supported by its major shareholder, Yueda Group, Runergy plans to methodically ramp up production at its cost-advantaged domestic battery manufacturing sites. Earlier in October, Tongwei Group expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in Runergy.

Daqo New Energy has announced a $60.7 million unaudited loss for the third quarter, with revenue of $198.5 million. Its polysilicon production volume fell to 43,592 metric tons (MT) in the third quarter, from 64,961 MT in the second quarter. It said that Wang Xiyu has also resigned from his positions as board director, general manager, and committee member due to a realignment of roles within the company. The company has appointed Zhu Wengang as the new general manager and has nominated him as a candidate for a non-independent director on the company’s third board. Zhu previously held the position of vice president and general manager of Daqo’s manufacturing base in Xinjiang.

Xinte Energy has announced a net loss of CNY 1.40 billion on revenue of CNY 16.46 billion, according to its unaudited results for the nine-month-period to Sept. 30, 2024.

Energy China said it reported revenue of CNY 295.139 billion for the first three quarters of the year, up 3.44% year on year. The company posted a CNY 3.604 billion net profit, up 17.28%. In the renewable energy and integrated smart energy segments, it recorded a 19.4% increase in new contract signings and a 10.1% jump in revenue. It said it also secured 12.88 GW of new wind and solar energy development indicators for the reporting period, bringing its total to 63.06 GW, with total installed capacity exceeding 11.64 GW.