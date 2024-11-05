Brazilian islands to have 85% solar and battery storage by 2027

The Two Brothers Hill in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil. |

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazilian renewables company Neoenergia has received authorization from Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to expand renewable energy generation on the Atlantic island chain of Fernando de Noronha, part of the state of Pernambuco.

An unspecified volume of solar and battery energy storage capacity will be used to reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% in the diesel-dependent island archipelago.

The Noronha Verde project is due to begin operation in early 2027 and to cost BRL 300 million.

Fernando de Noronha has already invested in solar, via a floating solar plant announced by Neoenergia and Compesa and the former’s Noronha I and II solar plants, inaugurated in 2015 and 2017, have 3,480 solar modules.

An aerial view of the Noronha II Solar Plant, installed on an 8,000 m² concrete area belonging to the government of the state of Pernambuco, which was used to capture rainwater. Image: Reproduction of the Energy Classes/Neoenergia portal

The Noronha Verde solar-plus-storage project backed by the federal and Pernambuco governments will be licensed by the Pernambuco State Environmental Agency, with the consent of the Ministry of Environment’s administrative arm the Istituto Chico Mendes per la conservazione della biodiversità.

After the publication of the official ordinance relating to the project, Neoenergia will have 30 days to present an investment plan.

With taxpayers across Brazil subsidizing diesel consumption via the federal Fuel Consumption Account, the Noronha Verde project will also offer a nationwide financial benefit.