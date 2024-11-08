New grid forming strategy for solar batteries

From ESS News
Researchers from Chinese grid operator State Grid Handan Electric Power Supply have outlined a new grid-forming control scheme for photovoltaic storage systems that is intended to overcome the typical issues of conventional control strategies such as power overshoot and prolonged response times.
The new strategy uses particle swarm optimization (PSO), which is a social model that mimics the real rules of the bird flock's foraging and is often used in heuristics and metaheuristics, to determine the steady-state inertia coefficient for grid-forming control within storage systems.
The scientists proposed an enhanced version of the PSO algorithm with elimination and replacement features. They optimized, in particular, the algorithm's evolutionary step size in response to virtual synchronous generators (VSG) disturbances through an adaptation of the inertia factor and a boundary transition strategy.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.