Field manual for off-grid residential PV in remote communities

Researchers at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Ghana have developed a practical field manual (FM) for solar home systems (SHSs) in remote communities.

The manual was developed after conducting a technical field audit (TFA) of households relying on off-grid PV installations and identifying their most recurring issues.

“Despite the rapid adoption of SHSs in Sub-Saharan Africa, the long-term sustainability of these systems remains a significant challenge,” said the academics. “Sustainability in this context encompasses not only the technical reliability of the systems but also the ability of users to maintain and manage them effectively over time. The absence of robust maintenance protocols and accessible field manuals tailored to the needs of end-users has been identified as a critical barrier to the sustained operation of SHSs in remote communities.”

Specifically, the protocols were designed for SHSs deployed as part of the China Climate Aid (CCA) initiative. That system includes a 100 W solar panel, battery storage of 150 Ah, two USB ports for charging, three DC 12V ports, three 5 W light bulbs, a battery capacity indicator, an FM/MP3 module with a speaker, and a power switch. Around 2,000 systems were deployed, with the team conducting the TFA on 166 of them, located in Ghana's Bono East, Oti, and Upper West regions.

The first phase of the FM development was to develop the relevant survey. Its first section included general information about the user, such as education and profession; the second deals with usage patterns of the SHS; the third included the satisfaction levels from the SHS and their impacts; the fourth with technical issues; and the last was about the work with relevant technicians. More in-depth conversations took place in focus groups, along with technical assessments, which were conducted by checking the functionality or state of each component and discussing past incidents with the users.

“Survey results indicate that 96% of respondents received basic guidance from the technicians on SHS operation after the installation, while only 76% were provided with instructions on the maintenance protocols,” said the researchers. “Panels oriented in other directions than the south, or poorly maintained due to dust accumulation highlighted a gap in user education on maintenance.”

Other results from the survey indicate that users had high expectations for the systems, with 76.5% disappointed in its limited capacity. That led 15% of them to adjust their SHSs with additional components, such as inverters, to support AC applications. According to the scientists, those modifications likely contributed to the technical issues experienced.

The most common issue is blown fuses, followed by battery over-discharge and damaged bulbs. Other issues included battery undercharging, damaged charging slots, and damaged radios. These challenges were addressed through a detailed troubleshooting guide, which categorizes faults based on their causes, symptoms, and potential solutions. In addition, flowchart-based troubleshooting algorithms were also created to assist people with limited literacy.

“To ensure the robustness of the findings, the troubleshooting protocol was tested with a subset of households (approximately 20% of the sample) across different regions,” the team added. “Feedback from end-users, project implementers, and technicians was incorporated to refine the flowcharts and instructions within the field manual, ensuring that the final product was both culturally and technically appropriate.”

After the distribution of the revised FM, the group says that maintenance calls were reduced. While 70% of the relevant technicians reported highly frequent calls regarding the SHS after the document was implemented, 80% said they had received no further calls.

“The findings of this work underscore the importance of technical education and capacity building in the sustainable deployment of renewable energy technologies,” they concluded. “By equipping end-users with the tools and knowledge necessary for routine maintenance, this study not only addresses immediate technical challenges but also fosters a culture of self-reliance and sustainability.”

Their work was introduced in “Post Technical Assessment and Field Manual for Solar Home Systems in Island Communities: The case of Ghana,” which was recently published in Solar Compass.

