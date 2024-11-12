Bahrain launches tender for 44 MW solar plant

The solar project is planned to be located at the University of Bahrain’s campus.

Image: aboodi vesakaran/Unsplash

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has issued a tender for the construction of a 44 MW solar power plant at the campus of the University of Bahrain (UOB).

The facility will consist of a ground-mounted solar array and several photovoltaic carports.

“The tender for the project will be implemented on a turnkey basis, covering engineering, design, manufacturing, supply of materials, installation, testing, commissioning, and civil and electromechanical works,” the EWA said in a statement.

Interested developers will have time until December 1 to submit their project proposals.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by 2025 by using net meteringtenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Middle Eastern country had just 57 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2023.

 

 

