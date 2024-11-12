Nepal allocates 960 MW in PV tender with lowest bid of $0.037/kWh

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has published the list of the selected projects for the solar energy tender it launched in June.
The authority allocated 960 MW of PV capacity across 64 projects in the procurement exercise, which was originally planned to assign around 800 MW.
The selected projects range in size from 5 MW to 50 MW. The lowest bid came in at 4.99 NPR ($0.037) and the highest reached 5.55 NPR.
Power generated from the plants will be sold to NEA for 25 years, with the successful bidder responsible for supplying the power via a power purchase agreement.
Nepal had 115 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.