Nepal allocates 960 MW in PV tender with lowest bid of $0.037/kWh

The Nepalese authorities had originally planned to allocate 800 MW of PV capacity through the procurement exercise. The 64 selected projects range in size from 5 MW to 50 MW.

Image: Sebastian Pena Lambarri/Unsplash

Share

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has published the list of the selected projects for the solar energy tender it launched in June.

The authority allocated 960 MW of PV capacity across 64 projects in the procurement exercise, which was originally planned to assign around 800 MW.

The selected projects range in size from 5 MW to 50 MW. The lowest bid came in at 4.99 NPR ($0.037) and the highest reached 5.55 NPR.

Power generated from the plants will be sold to NEA for 25 years, with the successful bidder responsible for supplying the power via a power purchase agreement.

Nepal had 115 MW of installed solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Enphase Energy to cut 17% of workforce, shut down production in Mexico
11 November 2024 Enphase Energy says it plans to restructure its operations, reducing its global workforce by 17% – about 500 employees and contractors – and closing i...