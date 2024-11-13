South Africa’s tax authority opens solar systems tender

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has opened a tender for the engineering, design and installation of solar panel systems at its offices across the country.

The tender documents show that the company, overseeing the national tax system and customs services, plans to form a panel of contractors who will be called upon as needed to install the solar systems.

The panelists will be divided into three regions across South Africa. The first group will cover Gauteng; the second will cover the Eastern Cape, Free State, Northern Cape, and Western Cape; and the third will cover KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Northwest. Bidders may submit proposals for one or more regions.

The chosen bidders will be responsible for the full engineering and design of the solar system, as well as the installation of all required infrastructure, grid connection works and remote monitoring.

An online, non-compulsory briefing session is being held on Nov. 15. Applications must be received via post by Dec. 9.

SARS said it is in the process of establishing green alternative power sources across its offices nationwide to lower the operating costs of its facilities and reduce its generator diesel consumption during periods of load shedding.

In October, South Africa’s University of the Western Cape opened a 4 MW solar and storage tender.