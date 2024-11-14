Ireland’s battery storage fleet to grow to 13.5 GWh by 2030

From ESS News
The Single Electricity Market (SEM) on the island of Ireland is set for a battery storage boom, with short-to-medium duration capacity forecast to increase fivefold by 2030, according to Cornwall Insight.
The consultancy’s SEM Benchmark Power Curve forecasts that the capacity of short- medium term lithium-ion battery storage, which includes batteries from half an hour to four hour storage capacity, will increase from 2.7 GWh in 2025 to 13.5 GWh by 2030.
If these predictions materialize, the battery storage fleet across Ireland and Northern Ireland will have a power output of 5 GW up from the currently installed 1 GW.
