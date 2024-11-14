Cape Verde runs tender for 10 MW of solar

Cape Verde’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy has launched an EPC tender for a 10 MW solar project.

The solar array will be developed in Cidade da Praia, Cape Verde’s capital, which is located on the southern coast of the archipelago’s largest island, Santiago.

The chosen contractor will design, procure, construct and commission the plant, then operate it for two years, with the work funded by financing from the Climate and Environmental Fund.

The tender details state that the project should reach commercial operation by August 2026 at the latest. The deadline for applications is Nov. 28, 2024.

Upon completion, the plant will be the country’s largest solar project to date. Its largest project currently, both in terms of capacity and efficiency, is a 5 MW solar array on Sal Island that was inaugurated in September.

Cape Verde has set a target of achieving an above 50% penetration of renewable energy in its energy mix by 2030.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that the islands had 26 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2023, up from 23 MW at the end of 2022.