PowerChina launches 52 GW solar module, inverter tender

Chinese energy and infrastructure developer PowerChina has announced its 2025 procurement plan, aiming to acquire 51 GW each of solar modules and inverters, along with 16 GWh of energy storage systems (ESS) for its renewable energy projects.
The solar procurement is divided into three lots, covering self-financed and contracted projects with n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) modules.
The inverter procurement is split into centralized and string inverters, and the energy storage plan focuses on safety and performance requirements. All submissions are due by Dec. 4.
Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2021, PowerChina has increased its annual solar procurement targets, with a total investment of 139 GW in solar projects by the end of the plan.
The company reported revenues of CNY 609.4 billion ($641.7 billion) and net profits of CNY 13 billion in 2023. For the first half of 2024, it posted revenues of CNY 284.9 billion and net profits of CNY 6.34 billion.
