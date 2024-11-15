Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei starts due diligence on bid for Runergy

Tongwei said it is conducting due diligence on Runergy following the signing of an acquisition agreement. It is now assessing the financial and operational aspects of the Runergy. The CNY 5 billion ($691.8 million) deal, which aims to secure at least 51% of Runergy’s equity, could still face changes or potential termination. Tongwei submitted its bid to acquire Runergy in mid-August. The plan involves using self-raised or borrowed funds to invest in Runergy and purchase shares held by Jiangsu Yueda, with the goal of securing at least 51% of Runergy's equity.

UtmoLight said that its 1,200 mm x 600 mm commercial perovskite module has secured certification from TÜV SÜD. It said the module, made on its 150 MW production line, underwent rigorous IEC61215/61730 stability testing. It has a power output of 120 W and a full-surface conversion efficiency of 16.7% – the highest efficiency for an IEC-certified perovskite module to date.