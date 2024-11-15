CHN Energy starts connecting 1 GW of offshore solar in China

CHN Energy’s Guohua Energy Investment Co. Ltd. has connected the first batch of PV units to the grid at its 1 GW open-sea offshore solar project, 8 km off Dongying in Shandong province, China.

The project covers approximately 1,223 hectares and features 2,934 PV platforms installed using large-scale offshore steel truss platform fixed pile foundations. Each platform measures 60 meters in length and 35 meters in width.

JinkoSolar has supplied its n-Type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) Tiger Neo bifacial modules for the project. The company said it tailored its modules for harsh marine conditions, using dual-glass, semi-tempered glass, and POE encapsulation to withstand moisture, salt fog corrosion, seawater exposure, strong winds, and extreme temperatures.



Upon completion, the solar array is expected to meet the electricity needs of approximately 2.67 million urban residents in China.

CHN Energy said it is using an integrated fishing and PV development model, combining fish farming with solar power generation.

Earlier this week, CHN Energy connected its 3 GW Mengxi Lanhai solar facility to the grid. It is currently the second-largest solar project in China and the world.

The world's largest completed offshore floating solar array is currently a 440 MW project in Taiwan, which was commissioned earlier this month.