The Hydrogen Stream: Mibgas, DH2 Energy launch Iberian H2 auction

Universidade de Lisboa researchers have found that most raw materials pose little threat to hydrogen technology implementation in Europe, but iridium is a critical element. They said in their paper, “Strategic raw material requirements for large-scale hydrogen production in Portugal and European Union,” that its scarcity could hinder the widespread use of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, even though it makes up less than 0.001% of material requirements. The argued that raw material reserves will likely influence the electrolyzer mix and that solutions using iridium and nickel may hit bottlenecks.They also noted that rising material demand underscores the need for continued mining efforts to prevent shortages and said that electrolyzers are the main raw material consumers in local hydrogen plans.
DH2 Energy and Mibgas Derivatives, the Iberian gas futures market operator, have launched the first renewable hydrogen auction for the Iberian market. The process began with the recent publication of auction details on the Mibgas website. “The open auction targets companies interested in acquiring renewable hydrogen, both nationally and internationally, without restrictions on the type of application for the hydrogen,” the partners said in an emailed note. They outlined the auction process, starting with a pre-qualification phase and a qualification stage. In the final, competitive phase, qualified companies will submit bids. The best offers will be selected, and those companies will negotiate bilateral agreements with DH2 Energy, potentially leading to contracts.
Compagnie Maritime Monegasque Zero Emission (CMMZE) has unveiled plans to develop green hydrogen production plants in the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Tunisia, aiming for an annual output of 180,000 tonnes. To achieve this, CMMZE said it will need 1.2 million MWh of renewable electricity. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, with the first phase of production expected by late 2027. CMMZE’s founder, Aldo Labia. added that the company is now in talks with European companies for long-term offtake agreements.
Air Liquide and Limak Cement Group have tested hydrogen-blended fuel at Limak's plant in Ankara, Türkiye. The trial, conducted in June at the Polatlı Anka facility, successfully introduced hydrogen into the pre-calciner, achieving 50% thermal substitution with alternative fuels. This marks the world's first use of low-carbon hydrogen and alternative fuels in the pre-calciner, according to Limak Cement.
