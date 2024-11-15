Premier Energies to enter aluminum frame manufacturing

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has announced plans to enter the aluminum frame manufacturing business with the establishment of a facility capable of annually producing 36,000 metric tons for internal use.

Premier Energies, India's second-largest integrated solar PV manufacturer, has 2 GW of annual cell manufacturing capacity and 4.13 GW for modules.

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said the company is expanding its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell line by 1 GW, to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Premier Energies also plans to open a 2 GW wafer manufacturing facility by fiscal 2026 with a Taiwanese partner. In addition, the company will pursue backward integration into ingot production after stabilizing the wafer line.