Premier Energies to enter aluminum frame manufacturing

Premier Energies, a solar cell and module manufacturer in India, will set up an aluminum frame factory with an annual capacity of 36,000 metric tons for captive consumption.

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has announced plans to enter the aluminum frame manufacturing business with the establishment of a facility capable of annually producing 36,000 metric tons for internal use.

Premier Energies, India's second-largest integrated solar PV manufacturer, has 2 GW of annual cell manufacturing capacity and 4.13 GW for modules.

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said the company is expanding its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell line by 1 GW, to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Premier Energies also plans to open a 2 GW wafer manufacturing facility by fiscal 2026 with a Taiwanese partner. In addition, the company will pursue backward integration into ingot production after stabilizing the wafer line.

