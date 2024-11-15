Premier Energies to enter aluminum frame manufacturing

From pv magazine India
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has announced plans to enter the aluminum frame manufacturing business with the establishment of a facility capable of annually producing 36,000 metric tons for internal use.
Premier Energies, India's second-largest integrated solar PV manufacturer, has 2 GW of annual cell manufacturing capacity and 4.13 GW for modules.
Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said the company is expanding its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell line by 1 GW, to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Premier Energies also plans to open a 2 GW wafer manufacturing facility by fiscal 2026 with a Taiwanese partner. In addition, the company will pursue backward integration into ingot production after stabilizing the wafer line.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.