France publishes new provisions making solar mandatory on parking areas

From pv magazine France

The French government has published Decree No. 2024-1023, mandating solar installations on parking lots larger than 1,500 sqm.

The provisions define how to calculate the surface areas subject to the rule. They outline exemption criteria and set fines for non-compliance.

Car parks exceeding 10,000 sqm must install solar carports by July 1, 2026, while those between 1,500 sqm and 10,000 sqm have until July 1, 2028.

At least 50% of parking areas, including traffic lanes, must be covered with solar shelters or green canopies. Non-compliance can incur annual fines of up to €40,000 ($42,160) until resolved.

In addition, the decree revises planning permissions for ground-mounted solar installations and renewable energy canopies.

Exemptions apply to parking areas where technical constraints, such as soil composition or slope, make solar installations unfeasible. Sites with high natural, technological, or civil security risks, or those handling dangerous goods, are also excluded from the mandate.