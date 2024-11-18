France publishes new provisions making solar mandatory on parking areas

From pv magazine France
The French government has published Decree No. 2024-1023, mandating solar installations on parking lots larger than 1,500 sqm.
The provisions define how to calculate the surface areas subject to the rule. They outline exemption criteria and set fines for non-compliance.
Car parks exceeding 10,000 sqm must install solar carports by July 1, 2026, while those between 1,500 sqm and 10,000 sqm have until July 1, 2028.
At least 50% of parking areas, including traffic lanes, must be covered with solar shelters or green canopies. Non-compliance can incur annual fines of up to €40,000 ($42,160) until resolved.
In addition, the decree revises planning permissions for ground-mounted solar installations and renewable energy canopies.
Exemptions apply to parking areas where technical constraints, such as soil composition or slope, make solar installations unfeasible. Sites with high natural, technological, or civil security risks, or those handling dangerous goods, are also excluded from the mandate.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.