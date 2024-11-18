Panama preps for first solar-plus-storage event

US-based RE+ Events has revealed that it will hold a solar-plus-storage event in Panama City on Dec. 4 and 5.
“RE+ Events has been expanding its portfolio internationally for several years, successfully establishing platforms for the renewable energy and clean tech industries globally,” the company's director of international partnerships, Benjamin Low, told pv magazine. “This includes the growth of our flagship trade show, RE+, as are international shows such as RE+ Mexico, and Electricity Transformation Canada. Given this momentum, Central America emerged as the next natural step in our expansion strategy, and we’re thrilled by the enthusiasm it’s already generating.”
RE+ has said that Panama is a strategic choice for several reasons.
“It serves as a major logistical hub due to the Panama Canal and has a highly accessible geographic location,” Low said. “COPA Airlines, Panama‘s flagship carrier, provides direct flights to and from numerous cities, making travel to the event straightforward. Panama also has a dynamic and expanding energy sector, with strong growth anticipated in the clean tech sector from 2025 onward.”
Low said RE+ aims for “a few hundred” attendees and has secured partnerships with key companies and regional organizations, including the Panamanian Solar Energy Chamber and the Panama Green Building Council.
“The RE+ brand encompasses more than just solar and storage,” Low said. “While these sectors will certainly be well-represented, the event will also feature solutions from other areas such as electric mobility.”
The exhibition will feature international and regional exhibitors and sponsors, including Amara NZero, AP Systems, La Casa de las Baterías, CELTEK, and WTS.
“We’re already seeing keen interest from prominent manufacturers looking to engage with the Central American market through this event,” stated Low.
