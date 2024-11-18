SAX Power releases 5.8 kWh residential AC battery

The German company said that its new storage solution also includes an integrated inverter function. It can be expanded to up to 17.3 kWh by connecting up to three modules.

The SAX Power Home

Image: SAX Power

Share

From ESS News

Germany-based SAX Power has introduced a new AC 5.8 kWh battery with an integrated inverter function for residential use.

The SAX Power Home system uses a lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4) and can be expanded to up to 17.3 kWh by connecting up to three modules.

“The heart of the specially developed SAX technology is the intelligent, digital control of the battery cells, which converts direct current directly into alternating current,” the company said in a statement. “This eliminates the need for the complex installation of a hybrid inverter, which is necessary for all previous home storage systems between the battery and the house power grid.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar modules now selling for less than €0.06/W in Europe
14 November 2024 Solar module prices reached a new low this week, says Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a European purchasing and...