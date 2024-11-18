SAX Power releases 5.8 kWh residential AC battery

From ESS News

Germany-based SAX Power has introduced a new AC 5.8 kWh battery with an integrated inverter function for residential use.

The SAX Power Home system uses a lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4) and can be expanded to up to 17.3 kWh by connecting up to three modules.

“The heart of the specially developed SAX technology is the intelligent, digital control of the battery cells, which converts direct current directly into alternating current,” the company said in a statement. “This eliminates the need for the complex installation of a hybrid inverter, which is necessary for all previous home storage systems between the battery and the house power grid.”

