BIPV likely linked to recent fire at Brussels’ first net-zero building

A fire recently broke out at the Treurenberg building in Brussels, likely because of solar panels on the structure, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

The seven-floor building, the first net-zero energy building in the Belgian capital, was evacuated immediately, and no injuries were reported, according to a statement on the fire brigade's Facebook account.

“We immediately noticed that the solar panels were on fire,” the statement reads. “In order to work safely the inverter has been cut off. We partially dismantled the panels to reach the insulation underneath.”

Photos appear to indicate that the fire broke out on the building’s upper facade, which is covered with BIPV panels. The Treurenberg building, designed by Assar Architects and owned by AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, was commissioned by the European Commission in 2016.

“So far we cannot provide you with any further details at this very moment as the insurance expertise and report from the firemen are still pending,” an AXA Belgium spokesperson told pv magazine, adding that AXA Real Estate Investment Managers and AXA Belgium are separate entities.

Belgian architectural firm VK architects+engineers, which participated in the building's construction, states on its website that the superstructure is clad with BIPV modules.

“The high-performance building services consist, amongst others, of cogeneration, perfectly architecturally integrated photovoltaic solar panels, and optimally regulated lighting, ventilation and comfort with regard to the atrium,” the company says.

VK architects+engineers and the Brussels fire brigade have yet to respond to requests for additional information.