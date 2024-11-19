BIPV likely linked to recent fire at Brussels’ first net-zero building

A fire recently broke out at the Treurenberg building in Brussels, likely because of solar panels on the structure, according to the Brussels fire brigade.
The seven-floor building, the first net-zero energy building in the Belgian capital, was evacuated immediately, and no injuries were reported, according to a statement on the fire brigade's Facebook account.
“We immediately noticed that the solar panels were on fire,” the statement reads. “In order to work safely the inverter has been cut off. We partially dismantled the panels to reach the insulation underneath.”
Photos appear to indicate that the fire broke out on the building’s upper facade, which is covered with BIPV panels. The Treurenberg building, designed by Assar Architects and owned by AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, was commissioned by the European Commission in 2016.
“So far we cannot provide you with any further details at this very moment as the insurance expertise and report from the firemen are still pending,” an AXA Belgium spokesperson told pv magazine, adding that AXA Real Estate Investment Managers and AXA Belgium are separate entities.
Belgian architectural firm VK architects+engineers, which participated in the building's construction, states on its website that the superstructure is clad with BIPV modules.
“The high-performance building services consist, amongst others, of cogeneration, perfectly architecturally integrated photovoltaic solar panels, and optimally regulated lighting, ventilation and comfort with regard to the atrium,” the company says.
VK architects+engineers and the Brussels fire brigade have yet to respond to requests for additional information.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.